$50,000 reward offered in Pachuta Post Office robbery

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PACHUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed the Pachuta Post Office on East Main Street Friday. It happened about 9:45 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, in his late teens to early twenties, with a thin build.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”). All information will be kept strictly confidential.

