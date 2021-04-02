Annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is going all out this year with its annual Easter Egg Hunt

Starting at 10 am, children between the ages of three and ten can come out to Velma Young Park on Friday and Highland Park on Saturday to have a little extra Easter fun. Over four thousand eggs will be hidden throughout the parks, some filled with candy and others with small toys and stickers. Easter baskets or bags will also be given out to any kids that might not be able to bring their own.

“It’s very important for our youth because you know they have been cooped up in the house. There has not been a lot of activity or fun things as far as for them to participate in, and I think this is going to be a great step to getting back to some type of normalcy. If you plan to attend at those times, just make sure that you come early, and if you don’t have a basket or a bag we will provide a bag for your Easter eggs,” said Meridian Parks and Recreation’s Athletic Director Thomas Adams.

The egg hunt begins with the 3 to 4-year-olds at 10. 5 to 7-year-olds start at 10:45 am, and 8 to 10-year-olds at 11:30 am.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.