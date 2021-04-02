Advertisement

Charlene “Ruby” Sykes

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Charlene “Ruby” Sykes, 71, of Butler will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Rev. Michael Perry officiating.

Ms. Sykes passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born October 3, 1949, in Butler, Alabama.

Ruby, as many knew her, never met a stranger. She spent her life always putting others first, caring for their needs ahead of her own. She was one strong willed and determined individual, having beat cancer twice while dealing with many other health issues. Again, still more concerned for those around her than worrying about her own problems.

She assisted her parents in managing the local Ramey’s IGA for many years. Following her employment there she worked at the Butler Napa Auto Parts Store, and finally retiring as a florist assistant for Petals and Stems, formerly known as Beard’s Florist.

She is survived by her brother, Willie Franklin Sykes and his wife Becky of the Ararat Community; nephew, Chuck Sykes; niece; Andrea Graham (Chris); and nephew, Michael Greene; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie H. Sykes and Annie Wiley Keahey Sykes.

Pallbearers: Choctaw County High School Class of 1968.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

