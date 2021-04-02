City of Meridian Arrest Report April 2, 2021
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|BOBBY R CARLISLE JR
|1951
|2518 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DANNY E IRBY
|1964
|1626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DEGHANDA HOLT
|1977
|1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISHCIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MARIO A THOMPSON
|1977
|8132 S EXCHANGE AVE CHICAGO, IL
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JADARIUS RUSH
|2002
|2603 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JASSON S NAYLOR
|1976
|4383 LEROY NAYLOR RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KHLIL RUSH
|1992
|2015 MOSBY RD APT D4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:52 AM on April 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:05 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
