City of Meridian Arrest Report April 2, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 11:52 AM on April 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:05 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.