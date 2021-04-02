Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
BOBBY R CARLISLE JR19512518 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DANNY E IRBY19641626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEGHANDA HOLT19771925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISHCIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MARIO A THOMPSON19778132 S EXCHANGE AVE CHICAGO, ILDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JADARIUS RUSH20022603 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JASSON S NAYLOR19764383 LEROY NAYLOR RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KHLIL RUSH19922015 MOSBY RD APT D4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:52 AM on April 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:05 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 1, 2021
(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
File image
Greek letters will no longer be used to name hurricanes

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 1, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 1, 2021
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2021