COVID-19 in Alabama: 267 new confirmed cases on Friday, 13.5% fully vaccinated

The state also reports at least 662,683 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 13.5%, and 1,130,994, or 23%, have received at least one dose.(WSFA 12 News)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 267 new confirmed cases added Friday.

The state also reports at least 662,683 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 13.5%, and 1,130,994, or 23%, have received at least one dose.

There have been 8,365 confirmed deaths statewide. The state reports there are 334 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. There have been 315,743 presumed recoveries.

As of Apr. 5, people 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama. Visit the ADPH website for information on getting a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

