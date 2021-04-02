COVID-19 in Alabama: 267 new confirmed cases on Friday, 13.5% fully vaccinated
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 267 new confirmed cases added Friday.
The state also reports at least 662,683 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 13.5%, and 1,130,994, or 23%, have received at least one dose.
There have been 8,365 confirmed deaths statewide. The state reports there are 334 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. There have been 315,743 presumed recoveries.
As of Apr. 5, people 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama. Visit the ADPH website for information on getting a vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.