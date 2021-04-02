Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations near 17.5%

Almost 17.5% of the Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, with 27.3% having received at least one dose.(KWCH 12)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 284 new cases, 3 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

Almost 17.5% of the state population has been fully vaccinated, with 27.3% having received at least one dose. State and county-by-county information on vaccinations is in the chart below:

Find a vaccination provider:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

