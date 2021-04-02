Advertisement

Earth’s Bounty returns Saturday

Earth's Bounty last year
Earth's Bounty last year(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Earth’s Bounty festival is making its return Saturday.

“These festivals, these events are so important to our city because they not only provide a quality of life and activities for people to do and participate in for children, adults, people of all ages, but it’s also an economic driver for our city,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian.

The event will be held at Singing Brakeman Park from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors will be selling fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, home baked goods, and more. This month’s festival will feature a ‘Salute to Arbor Day,’ where there will be a fruit tree giveaway. There be an Art Walk, music, and Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be there to provide health screenings.

“People come into a big event, they support that event, but they also support our local businesses such as restaurants and hotels, and they support our retail shops,” Carmichael said. “So it’s a win-win when you see these big festivals start coming back.”

Earth Bounty’s will take place every first Saturday of the month through November.

