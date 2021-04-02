Advertisement

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
A weather-related crash on Highway 11 north of Meridian is under investigation.
Storms cause wrecks, localized flash flooding
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Mississippi has continued to see a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since Reeves let the mask...
‘No thank you, Mr. President’: Gov. Reeves says Miss. will not reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting
Annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend
Annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend
Evangel Temple offers unique Good Friday experience
Evangel Temple offers unique Good Friday experience