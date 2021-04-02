Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Johnson & Johnson says it is testing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in teens.

The company will start by adding 16 and 17-year-olds to its Phase 2a trials, which started in September.

It will then add a larger group of younger adolescents once the data is reviewed.

The trial is enrolling participants in the United Kingdom and Spain, with plans to expand to the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.

The news comes two days after Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in 12 to 15-year-olds.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has not granted emergency use authorization for any vaccine in people under 16.

