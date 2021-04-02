Local athletes hear from star football player

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the 4th annual Jackie Slay Breakfast of Champions Friday.

The event was held at the Temple Theater and featured Sammie Smith as its guest speaker. Smith is a Florida State University Hall of Famer and a first round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins football team. The FCA’s mission is, “to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”

