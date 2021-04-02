Advertisement

Local kids have fun finding Easter eggs

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first day of the City of Meridian’s annual Easter Egg Hunt was Friday.

Kids ages 3 to 10 searched for Easter eggs full of goodies across the lawn of the Velma Young Park. The children were anxiously awaiting their chance to find as many eggs as they could. Raffle tickets were also put in some of the eggs, and winners were able to go home with bigger prizes. One family we spoke to say the event was a lot of fun.

“It was great and it was an opportunity for the kids to have fun,” said Britney Hickman. “They went out there and found their own eggs, without their parents help. We actually come every year because my mom works with the parks and recreation [department.]”

Another Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Highland Park tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 1, 2021
(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
File image
Greek letters will no longer be used to name hurricanes
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Latest News

Sammie Smith
Local athletes hear from star football player
Earth's Bounty last year
Earth’s Bounty returns Saturday
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 16 and older,...
Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility to 16+
Almost 17.5% of the Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, with 27.3% having...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations near 17.5%