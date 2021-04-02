Local kids have fun finding Easter eggs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first day of the City of Meridian’s annual Easter Egg Hunt was Friday.

Kids ages 3 to 10 searched for Easter eggs full of goodies across the lawn of the Velma Young Park. The children were anxiously awaiting their chance to find as many eggs as they could. Raffle tickets were also put in some of the eggs, and winners were able to go home with bigger prizes. One family we spoke to say the event was a lot of fun.

“It was great and it was an opportunity for the kids to have fun,” said Britney Hickman. “They went out there and found their own eggs, without their parents help. We actually come every year because my mom works with the parks and recreation [department.]”

Another Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Highland Park tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.