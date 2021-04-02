MCC men’s basketball falls by one to Delgado in Region 23 Tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With a little over 10 seconds left to play in Thursday’s NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Meridian Community College’s Brandon Ellington was sent to the free throw line. The Eagles were down by one point, which meant if Ellington made both free throws, they had a shot at winning.

Ellington made both shots from the charity stripe to take a one point lead, but Delgado responded right back. The Dolphins raced back on offense and scored a layup, taking back the lead with six seconds left. MCC quickly inbounded the ball and pushed back on offense, attempting a layup that flew over the basket and missed dunk as time expired.

MCC fell to Delgado 69-68 to watch their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion.

The Eagles were up 41-32 at halftime, giving them a nice cushion to work with in the second half. Delgado would attack quickly on offense though, taking a 53-52 lead with under 10 minutes to play.

The Dolphins would go on a 7-0 run midway through the second half to take a 60-52 lead, but the Eagles didn’t back down. MCC would come within one point of the Dolphins with under 40 seconds left in the game to trail 67-66.

MCC was 10 seconds away from winning the game until Delgado scored a pull-ahead layup and would go on to win 68-67.

