Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Suspect wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 1, 2021
(AP Photo)
Meridian reverses mandatory face mask order
File image
Greek letters will no longer be used to name hurricanes
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Latest News

Sammie Smith
Local athletes hear from star football player
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer; driver killed
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
Earth's Bounty last year
Earth’s Bounty returns Saturday
Easter Egg Hunt
Local kids have fun finding Easter eggs