Sheriff files intent to sue Choctaw County commissioners

County still has no usable jail
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said there’s a desperate need for a new jail and only...
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said there’s a desperate need for a new jail and only county commissioners can authorize it to be built.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Choctaw County, Ala. (WTOK) - A notice of intent to sue has hit the desks of Choctaw County commissioners in Alabama, after years of the county’s jail not being up to code.

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said there’s a desperate need for a new jail that will allow for more humane treatment of prisoners.

Lolley’s attorney, Eric Tiebauer, said the jail was shut down in 2019 after being deemed unsafe by the state fire marshal’s office.

Tiebauer said the sheriff has been forced to spend over $240,000 a year in contract fees to house prisoners in neighboring counties.

Lolley said he has big plans for a new jail but the power to build one is out of his hands and he’s holding the commissioners accountable.

“They said that the facility is bad. The cost to bring it up to code is too expensive. It will be cheaper and in the best interest of Choctaw County to build a new jail. What Sheriff Lolley wants the commissioners to do is to follow the statute and build the jail. On the other end, the statute requires every sheriff and county of Alabama to protect the public,” said Tiebauer.

District 1 Commissioner Tony Cherry said steps are being taken to bring a new jail to Choctaw County. He was unavailable Friday but has committed to talking with Newscenter 11 more about those plans next week.

