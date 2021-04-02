Temperatures warm through the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a cold start to our Friday, but thanks to some breezy conditions that did not die down overnight, we’ve been able to stay above freezing for the most part. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Friday with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. It will still be breezy today, but not as windy as yesterday. Winds today will be from the north-northeast at 8-12 mph, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

We look to see mostly clear skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the low-to-mid-30s. It will be cold enough for some frost to develop Saturday morning, so I would take steps to protect your plants once again tonight. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday, lows will be in the low-40s Sunday morning, and highs will be in the low-70s on Easter Sunday.

We look to remain dry Monday and Tuesday, with highs temperatures warming into the upper-70s. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs look to return to the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday, with rain and storm chances increasing heading into Thursday. The severe weather threat looks low for Thursday at this time, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

