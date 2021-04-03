4th annual Easter Egg Hunt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar event that aims to put smiles on kid’s faces returns to the residents in Ward 4 in Meridian.

Many kids had baskets and their best running shoes on for the Ward’s fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt held at the James Chaney Park.

City Councilwoman Kim Houston was there to host the event alongside the Meridian Q’s.

There were over 1,000 eggs to be collected with candy and some with cash. We caught up with Houston as the essence of this event.

“We are excited to be able to do this for the kids on this side of town. It is important because not everybody can get over to Highland Park. This is a vision that we had to make sure that all children across time have access to having fun on this Easter resurrection weekend,” said Houston.

This event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Houston said she is glad the kids were able to have some fun outdoors.

