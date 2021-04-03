Advertisement

Meridian’s Earth’s Bounty returns to normal size crowd

Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park.
(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a sunny day as new vendors and old favorites set up shop at the Earth’s Bounty event in Meridian.

Crowds by the number were shopping locally to support small businesses at Singing Brakeman Park.

The festival sold fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, home-baked goods, and more. We spoke with a new business that is new to the scene.

“I noticed that we were missing bakery-type items like bread and pastry. Over the pandemic, I got interested in it again. I awakened that passion. I thought people would like to enjoy and share with me,” said the owner of Doug Darling, Amanda Holland.

“This is a kick-off for this season for 2021. We are almost at pre-pandemic levels. We have several new vendors. It is a beautiful day and we had a great turnout,” said event organizer Craig Wilkes.

The event had live entertainment from Akeela Hudnall.

