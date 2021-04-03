Advertisement

Slow warming begins this weekend

This weekend starts cold, but warming will begin.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill is going to relax starting in the next twenty-four hours, but we have to get through a cold Friday night and Saturday morning first.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature will average near 33 degrees with spotty areas of freezing. Saturday starts cold with those lower 30s. The day will warm beneath a mostly sunny sky to a high of around 68 degrees.

The second half of the weekend will be mostly sunny and warmer. Even warmer, the morning will be cool with low temperatures in the in the lower upper 30s to lower 40s. The afternoon will warm into the lower 70s.

Gradual warming will continue beyond Sunday. With the warming will come a slow increase in humidity. That will translate to a slow increase in clouds next week. By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, a few stray showers become possible. Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Thursday and perhaps early Friday as a cold front approaches our area.

