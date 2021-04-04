Easter will be filled with mild temperatures and sunny skies!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a beautiful spring day, and tomorrow we will be seeing more sunny skies for our Easter day! Temperatures now are in the mid to lower 50′s and we will cool more overnight with clear skies staying in the forecast.

Starting our Easter day off, we will be in the lower to mid 40′s through breakfast. By the time religious services are ending, we will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with a few passing clouds. Blue skies will last all day tomorrow as we don’t see any rain moving in. As Easter egg hunts commence, we will reach the lower 70′s and continue to stay warm through dinner. We could not ask for a better spring day to celebrate Easter!

Once the day is ending and it’s time to go to bed, temperatures will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. On the other hand, we will have medium to high amounts of pollen tomorrow. Juniper will be high while grass, oak, and elm follow at the medium level. Temperatures in the 70′s and 80′s will continue through the week as we stay above average for highs until April 12th. We will return to the lower 70′s from the 10th to the 16th.

Highs today reached the lower 70′s and we will copy and paste the same conditions for tomorrow. Sunny skies will last through Tuesday and highs will reach the upper 70′s through the beginning of the week.

By Wednesday, we will reach the 80′s and a small chance for rain will come into the forecast. Overnight on Wednesday we could have some thunderstorms that will last into Thursday morning. Another round of showers will move through overnight on Thursday, and we will have a small chance for rain on Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 40′s to start our week off but stay in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s while rain moves through overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

