Family celebrates Resurrection Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Families were seen spending time outside at Bonita Lakes after their Easter Sunday service worship.

Many residents weren’t able to celebrate normally last year due to the pandemic. But with some CDC restrictions loosened, families were able to enjoy a beautiful day hunting for eggs.

One family at Bonita Lakes was playing a game of kickball with grandpa as well as baseball with the young ones.

We caught up with a mother that said she is glad that her family can keep their Easter celebration tradition alive.

“It is important to our family and it always has been. He woke up from the grave today. We said that we would get together to celebrate this day with each other that he gave us. Last year, we did not get to celebrate due to the pandemic. It is super important for us to be together this holiday. We’re glad to be outside because the weather is beautiful,” said local mother, Candice Roberts.

Be sure to take advantage of the great weather while you can, as more rain is on the way later this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.