Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in connection with a murder that happened last weekend. (Source: Philadelphia Police Dept.)(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Chief Chris Read, Marlon Boyd, recently charged with capital murder in Philadelphia, was caught at about 7pm Saturday evening after a tip informed police that he was hiding out at a house in the city.

Meridian Special Ops, K9 units and U.S. Marshals arrived at the house and gave chase to Boyd, who ran into some nearby woods. He was eventually captured without incident.

Marlon Boyd
Marlon Boyd(Meridian Police Department)

Boyd also has a warrant out of Meridian for aggravated assault.

More information to follow.

