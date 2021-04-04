Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Chief Chris Read, Marlon Boyd, recently charged with capital murder in Philadelphia, was caught at about 7pm Saturday evening after a tip informed police that he was hiding out at a house in the city.

Meridian Special Ops, K9 units and U.S. Marshals arrived at the house and gave chase to Boyd, who ran into some nearby woods. He was eventually captured without incident.

Marlon Boyd (Meridian Police Department)

Boyd also has a warrant out of Meridian for aggravated assault.

More information to follow.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.