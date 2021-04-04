Pop up shops feature up to 15 businesses Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local pop-up shops feature up to 15 small businesses, including, jewelry makers, fashion designers, skincare specialists, and more was held in Meridian to highlight the survival of small businesses during the pandemic.

Many small businesses are on the road to recovery one year after the pandemic shut down the U.S economy.

India Glass, the owner of Glass House Events, opened the doors of her business to highlight other mom-and-pop shops.

She said this is her way to encourage small business owners to keep pressing forward.

“I am happy that my business can help motivate other businesses to come out to brand their products. I think at the end of the day your own business is great. You should always boom your business and support each other. As long as everybody supports each other,” said Glass.

Nearly 1 million jobs were created in March, according to the U.S department of labor. Mayor Percy Bland was at the event to show support to the small businesses in the area.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of any city or community. We want to come by and support India. It is all about small businesses doing well. A lot of jobs have been added to the economy as well as in Meridian. We want to support small businesses as much as we can,” said Bland.

Another pop-up shop was held at the Connor Young Plaza with the same mission: to attention to small businesses in the area.

“When you support small businesses, it opens up doors to increase your business. If everybody sticks together, don’t look at it as a competition, then I feel like we can grow together. If you invest yourself into someone else, then everybody can come out big in the end,” said Glass.

