Advertisement

18.6% fully vaccinated in Mississippi

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state,...
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state, or 18.6%, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 813,540 people, or 28%, have received at least one dose.(WHSV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state, or 18.6%, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 813,540 people, or 28%, have received at least one dose. A total of 1,321,744 doses have been given. Some of those are the 1-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

MSDH reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 stand at 7,055 in Mississippi.

Vaccination numbers by county and a list of vaccine providers appear in the charts below:

An estimated 292,872 people have recovered from the virus. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
India Glass, the owner of Glass House Events, opened the doors of her business to highlight...
Pop up shops feature up to 15 businesses Saturday
Many residents weren’t able to celebrate Christ’s resurrection last year due to the pandemic....
Family celebrates Resurrection Sunday
The biggest day on the church calendar was celebrated at home, and not at church. But pastors...
Many church services reopen for Easter Sunday

Latest News

sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
US races to vaccinate for virus as potential fourth surge looms
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
COVID: Race to vaccinate as fourth surge looms
Experts say the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom infects kids more...
Kids playing 'huge role' in transmission of COVID-19 variants, experts say