18.6% fully vaccinated in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state, or 18.6%, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 813,540 people, or 28%, have received at least one dose. A total of 1,321,744 doses have been given. Some of those are the 1-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

MSDH reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 stand at 7,055 in Mississippi.

Vaccination numbers by county and a list of vaccine providers appear in the charts below:

An estimated 292,872 people have recovered from the virus. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

