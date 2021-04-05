Alabama: Current COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since April 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK/WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting there were 315 patients in hospitals with COVID-19, as of Apr. 4, the lowest number in a year. A total of 47,804 people have been hospitalized since pandemic records began being kept Mar. 13, 2020. Deaths attributed to COVID in Alabama have reached 10,638.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA on Feb. 27. As of April 5, there have been 1,815,398 vaccines administered in the state.

At least 1 in 4 residents of 42 Alabama counties vaccinated Twenty-five percent or more of the residents age 16 and older of 42 Alabama counties have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date.

Successful public health efforts to achieve vaccine equity have resulted in higher vaccine uptake among African American residents of Black Belt counties.

Counties where 25 percent or more of their residents have been vaccinated are as follows: Wilcox, Hale, Perry, Jefferson, Conecuh, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Marengo, Clarke, Dallas, Lee, Shelby, Colbert, Macon, Bullock, Henry, Clay, Chambers, Monroe, Houston, Mobile, Greene, Lauderdale, Baldwin, Madison, Cullman, Washington, Franklin, Morgan, Montgomery, Coosa, Lamar, Sumter, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Etowah, Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Limestone, Calhoun, Pike and Geneva.

The ADPH reports there have been 516,918 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 402,538 being confirmed and 114,380 being probable. The health department also reports 320,581 presumed recoveries in Alabama. There have been 2,421,690 diagnostic tests conducted and 128,526 antibody tests. These numbers are as of April 5. In the last 14 days, 124,000 people have been tested and 5,583 positive cases have been reported.

