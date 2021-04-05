Advertisement

Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to give remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House!

Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
India Glass, the owner of Glass House Events, opened the doors of her business to highlight...
Pop up shops feature up to 15 businesses Saturday
Many residents weren’t able to celebrate Christ’s resurrection last year due to the pandemic....
Family celebrates Resurrection Sunday
The biggest day on the church calendar was celebrated at home, and not at church. But pastors...
Many church services reopen for Easter Sunday

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state,...
18.6% fully vaccinated in Mississippi
Memphis police released surveillance photos of a woman shooting inside a Burger King drive-thru...
Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King
A woman was caught on surveillance shooting inside a Burger King drive-thru window.
Police: Woman shoots inside Memphis Burger King