City of Meridian Arrest Report April 5, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
KHALIL RUSH19922015 MOSBY RD APT D-4 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAWYON K VAUGHN19985824 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DUI
LATOYA S MARSH1986506 FRONT ST EXT APT J-7 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MARY RILEY19841709 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
JEREMY O WALK19931979 A BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANTRON D BROOKS19941421 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
AMANDA D MCDANIEL19922906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JOSEPH A ELFE19621607 1/2 29TH AVE MERIDIAN,MSDUI
VALERIE R LOWERY19908281 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:25 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 5:03 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:23 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:28 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:59 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:57 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

