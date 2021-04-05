City of Meridian Arrest Report April 5, 2021
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|KHALIL RUSH
|1992
|2015 MOSBY RD APT D-4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAWYON K VAUGHN
|1998
|5824 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DUI
|LATOYA S MARSH
|1986
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT J-7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MARY RILEY
|1984
|1709 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JEREMY O WALK
|1993
|1979 A BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANTRON D BROOKS
|1994
|1421 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|AMANDA D MCDANIEL
|1992
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JOSEPH A ELFE
|1962
|1607 1/2 29TH AVE MERIDIAN,MS
|DUI
|VALERIE R LOWERY
|1990
|8281 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:25 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 5:03 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:23 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:28 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:59 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:57 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
