City of Meridian Arrest Report April 5, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:25 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 5:03 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:23 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:28 PM on April 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:59 AM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:57 PM on April 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.