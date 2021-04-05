Advertisement

Crime spree comes to an end with arrests

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Juveniles were charged with a rash of crimes, ranging from car theft to burglaries, around Northwood Street in Meridian.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said two male juveniles stole several golf carts and broke into a number of cars. He said, with the help of the community, officers were able to get the suspects off the streets. Newscenter 11 spoke with a neighbor in the area who said the crime spree lasted for three days last week.

Read said neighbors got together and shared their concerns with the Meridian Police Department.
The juveniles were arrested and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, car theft and auto burglary. Chief Read said the two were also involved in another crime.

“Those same two individuals that were involved in this one-two week’s prior stole a car. They got into a wreck in the vehicles. They ran on foot and we caught them soon after that. They were the same individuals involved in this one, said Chief Read.
“It’s wild that happen because you wouldn’t think that it would happen in this area. I am glad they got caught,” said Meridian resident Collier Mcrae.
The juveniles are at Forrest County Detention Center awaiting their court appearance.

