Dry for Monday, rain and storms return this week

7-Day Forecast Apr 5-11
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Another dry and sunny day is in store for our Monday as highs climb into the mid-to-upper-70s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows around 50 degrees. High temperatures look to the return to the low-80s area-wide as we head throughout our day on Tuesday. We once again look to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

Rain and storm chances are set to return by Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms look to be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast! Friday will features partly cloudy skies, with a few showers and storms possible once again. At this time, severe weather is not expected on our Friday, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

The forecast models are not even close to being on the same page when it comes to how our next storm system will unfold on Saturday and whether or not we’ll see severe weather with it. Right now, I am calling for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Some of the models indicate the potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday, but it is still too early to pinpoint any exact threat. We’ll see isolated showers Sunday and Monday with highs both days in the upper-70s.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - April 5th, 2021
