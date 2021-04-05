Many church services reopen for Easter Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Churches are opening their doors for Easter services this weekend, after a year of congregations watching online.

Churches were closed like everything else just weeks into the beginning of the spread of COVID last year. Outdoor and online services became the new routine for many people.

“In the midst of the pandemic, I think he made most of the churches strong. He started looking at the different outlets to communicate the gospel of Jesus Christ. What if one day that you can’t go to a building of worship? The church is not the building. The church is inside of the individual,” said Pastor Greg Williams.

The biggest day on the church calendar was celebrated at home, and not at church. But pastors said that they are getting back to full-sized congregations.

“It’s slowly beginning to come back to normal. People are being to become more comfortable especially as they get vaccinated. People are feeling more comfortable. We are lucking because we have this auditorium so we can easily socially distance. The people that were to be by themselves they can easily do that,” said Pastor Josh Lafferty.

“It is exciting to be back into the church and resurrection Sunday. It’s exciting to lift the name of Jesus in worship,” said Williams.

The Pastors want to remind the community of the real reason for Easter Sunday.

“As much as we can from a Christian standpoint, our job is to love the people around us. We are making sure that we are doing all we can for them. We’re not practically ministering to them, but ministering to them in a personal way,” said Lafferty.

“I say unto you that the Lord is our fortress. In him, shall we trust, not in ourselves, the system of medicine, but God almighty,” said Williams.

