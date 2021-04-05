Meridian man charged with forcible rape

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Meridian man is behind bars following a rape charge from an incident that occurred last week. 51-year-old Benjamin Britt Tibbetts has been booked into the Lauderdale County jail and charged with forcible rape of a woman at her residence off Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Tibbetts is being held on a $100,000 bond and provided Newscenter 11 some details of the incident and arrest.

”On Friday, the Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a mandatory reporter,” said Calhoun. “That’s a person like a nurse or a doctor or teacher or an individual that has to notify law enforcement about an accusation of a crime that’s occurred. We were contacted and an investigation ensued. It was determined that there had been a forcible rape that occurred earlier in the week in the residence in the west side of Lauderdale County.”

Tibbet’s case will be presented be presented before the next Lauderdale County Grand Jury.

