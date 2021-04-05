Advertisement

Meridian primary elections: Everything you need to know

The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday, April 6, is the Democrat primary for the city of Meridian. Only Democrats will appear on the ballot. Independent and Republican candidates, who did not have primary opposition, will be on the general election ballot.

If you live in the city of Meridian and are registered to vote, then you are able to vote in this primary.

Seventeen percent of city voters have two voting locations, depending on the election. If you are registered, but aren’t sure where you are supposed to vote for this election, refer to your voter registration card next to the words “City precinct”. You may also call City Hall at 601-485-1946 or the Circuit Clerk 601-482-9731.

Here is a map of all 18 precincts from the city of Meridian’s website.

Remember, voters in Mississippi are not registered by political party, so any voter registered in the city may vote April 6.

Here is a list of Democrat candidates who will be on the ballot for mayor:

  • Percy Bland – Incumbent
  • Kim Houston
  • Randle Jennings
  • Tyrone Johnson
  • Jimmie Smith

If Tuesday’s election requires a runoff, that will be held Tuesday, April 27.

The winner of the Democrat primary will face Independent Weston Lindemann and Republican Robert J. Ray in the general election on June 8.

