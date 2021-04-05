Services celebrating the life of Mr. Joseph P. Hebert will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hebert, 68, of Meridian, formerly of Chattanooga, TN, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Joseph was actively involved with his wife, Rebecca, in the Meridian Antique Mall. He was also the proprietor of The White House Chef. Joseph was a graduate of Hyde Park Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, NY, where he was second in his class. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he also was chosen to serve at Camp David and in the White House under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford.

Mr. Hebert is survived by his wife of over 39 years, Rebecca Hebert; son, Peter Hebert and his wife Jami. Mother, Connie Hebert; siblings Fred Hebert (Carol), Jim Hebert (Cynthia), Molly Liter (Mark) and Bart Hebert (Mary) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Hebert; and one brother Danny Hebert.

The Hebert Family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721