Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
India Glass, the owner of Glass House Events, opened the doors of her business to highlight...
Pop up shops feature up to 15 businesses Saturday
Many residents weren’t able to celebrate Christ’s resurrection last year due to the pandemic....
Family celebrates Resurrection Sunday
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
LIVE: Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training