Neshoba General receiving more Moderna vaccines

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba General Hospital has received more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. It’s planning a drive-through clinic at Neshoba General Nursing Home for Thursday, Apr. 8, to distribute them. The hospital said it wants to get the shots in arms this week. Anyone who is 18 or older is eligible for the free vaccines.

Call the Neshoba General COVID Vaccine Appointment Hotline at 601-663-1221 to schedule an appointment while the supply of vaccines lasts. Information about scheduling an appointment appears below:

