Advertisement

Neshoba General receiving more Moderna vaccines

Neshoba General Hospital has received more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will have a...
Neshoba General Hospital has received more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will have a drive-through clinic Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba General Hospital has received more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. It’s planning a drive-through clinic at Neshoba General Nursing Home for Thursday, Apr. 8, to distribute them.  The hospital said it wants to get the shots in arms this week.  Anyone who is 18 or older is eligible for the free vaccines.

Call the Neshoba General COVID Vaccine Appointment Hotline at 601-663-1221 to schedule an appointment while the supply of vaccines lasts. Information about scheduling an appointment appears below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Philadelphia Police Department said Marlon Boyd, 18, is one of three suspects wanted in...
Philadelphia capital murder suspect captured
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
India Glass, the owner of Glass House Events, opened the doors of her business to highlight...
Pop up shops feature up to 15 businesses Saturday
Many residents weren’t able to celebrate Christ’s resurrection last year due to the pandemic....
Family celebrates Resurrection Sunday
The biggest day on the church calendar was celebrated at home, and not at church. But pastors...
Many church services reopen for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Pfizer and the CDC have released new data showing the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is 91 percent...
Health officials predict a vaccine booster could be needed after one year
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 539,259 in the state,...
18.6% fully vaccinated in Mississippi
The state also reports at least 662,683 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 13.5%,...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 267 new confirmed cases on Friday, 13.5% fully vaccinated
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 16 and older,...
Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility to 16+