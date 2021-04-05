New grant will improve Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Regional Airport is receiving a grant worth a little over $6.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. The money will go towards two projects, the largest one being the reconstruction of the main runway.

“All of that work, because we have to keep the runway open during the daytime for business, has to be done at night,” said Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “So construction will be generally from 10 at night to 6 in the morning, it will consist of overlaying the entire runway.”

The runway project is estimated to cost about $6 million. It will also be partially funded by the National Guard.

“We’ve got a good functional runway today, [this project] extends the life another 20 years of the main runway,” Williams said. “At 10,003 feet, it’s the longest public-use runway in Mississippi, so keeping it in good condition and functional for East Mississippi is important.”

The second project is the reconstruction of a taxiway. This project is expected to cost around $1.2 million.

“We have about a half of mile of taxiway that needs to be strengthened, so they’ll remove the taxiway down to the dirt, rebuild it from there up, and basically build a new taxiway where the old one was,” Williams explained.

The airport will open up bids for the project around the end of April.

“We’ve done a lot of planning for this project, so we expect work to begin mid-July, and hopefully be complete before the end of fall,” Williams said.

