Reeves shares opinion of vaccine passports on CNN

Mississippi's governor said he doesn't support the potential use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine...
Mississippi’s governor said he doesn’t support the potential use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.(Randi Hildreth WBRC)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (CNN) - Mississippi’s governor said he doesn’t support the potential use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state. Tate Reeves spoke to CNN Sunday, saying Americans should decide what’s best for their families.

“I don’t support vaccine passports. I don’t think it’s necessary. And I don’t think it’s a good thing to do in America.”

The White House said there will be no federal mandate that would require every American to get a vaccine credential. Still, some Republican governors have already moved to object to such passports.

Republican Gov. Ron Desantis of Florida has already signed an executive order banning the use of COVID-19 passports in the state, citing freedom and privacy concerns.

