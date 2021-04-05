Advertisement

Sewer pipe leaves massive street hole in Stonewall

Large hole on Ponderosa Avenue
Large hole on Ponderosa Avenue
By Matt Robin
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sewage pipe burst on Ponderosa Avenue in Stonewall.

The city had to close the road due to repairs and a large hole that’s been left for the last few days.

Many concerns were brought up about if the hole left was filled with sewage water and if it could contaminate the local creek.

Mike Robinson, the city’s water and waste manager, said, “Citizens don’t have anything to worry about. We have a creek here but this sewer is a long ways from trying to get into a creek. So, the rumors that you have heard about it getting into the creek are way off base.”

Robinson also said he isn’t sure how long the repairs will take, but he and the city are working diligently to get the work done as timely and cost effectively as possible.

