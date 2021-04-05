Strong storms possible Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Timing

A line of storms will strengthen over Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon and then impact Mississippi’s Northwest Delta around 5-7 PM. The storms will begin weakening after sunset. Weakening storms often present an elevated wind threat. Remember, straight-line winds can be as damaging as tornadoes. Storms will enter our area between 9 PM and midnight and then exit between 1 AM and 4 AM.

Impact

It’s entirely possible that some of us don’t get a single drop of rain, let alone any wind. The catch is any thunderstorms that do develop will be in an environment favorable for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. Rainfall amounts will mostly be between a half inch and an inch. Localized instances of up to 1-2 inches are possible.

The Next 24 Hours

The lead up will be calmer. This evening will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. We’ll cool to near 60 degrees through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 50 degrees. Tuesday will start with sun, but clouds will build throughout the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorms is possible in the late afternoon or evening. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead

After Wednesday’s storms, showers and thunderstorms could return as quickly as Thursday afternoon. More showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday. It won’t be all rain all the time, but rather waves of showers and thunderstorms. We should get a break on Sunday before another wave of storms arrives on Monday.

