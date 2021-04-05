Sunny skies and warm temperatures last into tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a beautiful Easter day and to top it off, a gorgeous sunset this evening. Temperatures now are still warm, and we are in the mid to upper 70′s. As the sunsets we will start to cool off more quickly.

In the morning we will be starting the work week off with temperatures in the mid 40′s. By 8 AM we will touch the 50′s and continue to warm up through the day. Highs will reach the upper 70′s by the afternoon and sunny skies will make it feel even warmer.

Warm temperatures will continue through this week as we see the 80′s as early as Tuesday with sunny skies. The lower 80′s will stay in the forecast until Friday, but we will start to see some rain by Wednesday.

Dry conditions will start our day off on Wednesday, but showers will move in by the afternoon. Rain will get heavier through the evening and we will see our heaviest rain by the time you’re going to bed. Some thunderstorms and showers will move through overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The national weather service has already issued a marginal to slight risk overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning for our area. This means we could see severe weather and a tornado cannot be ruled out. The rain will return Thursday night after a quick break from showers on Thursday afternoon. We could see more rain on Friday, but this will be more isolated and only last through the morning.

We will still see a chance for rain going into the weekend, but scattered thunderstorms will only take place on Saturday, and we will start to dry up on Sunday. Highs all week stay in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. On the other hand, overnight we will see mild temperatures ranging from the lower 50′s to the lower 60′s.

