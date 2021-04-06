Abhishek Gupta, 30, of Mississippi, a beloved son, brother, soon to be uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a loyal friend passed on Monday March 29, 2021, on Kona Island, Hawaii. He was born on October 3, 1990 to Sanjeev and Nishu Gupta. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Naresh Mital and grandmother Prem Lata Garg.

Abhishek was an adventurous man and full of life. He had many passions and enjoyed all outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, running, and travelling. He was an avid traveler and had visited 21 countries and 37 U.S. states, with a goal of visiting all 50. He was also working on obtaining a private pilot license and had a deep desire to explore the unknown. He attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI where he pursued B.E. in Civil Engineering. He was a bright, young man with a very promising future ahead of him. He went on to pursue his Masters in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University- Tepper School of Business and graduated in May 2020. He was working for Deloitte as a Senior Consultant. His family was very proud of all his accomplishments and loved him deeply. Abhishek will always be remembered by those he met as a lovable, kind, charismatic, caring, and brave soul. His loving spirit will be missed everyday by his parents, sister, extended family, and friends. He is survived by his parents, Sanjeev and Nishu Gupta, sister, Gauri Gupta Jones (Mitchell), grandfather Ved Prakash Garg, grandmother Sashi Mital, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Abhishek enjoyed hours of fishing, kayaking, and grilling. He had a strong affinity to share his larger than life outlook and enjoy all the finer things in life with his loved ones. Taken too soon from his family, he will leave a void in all the hearts he touched. He will remain young at heart, mind, and body. We pray that his soul finds peace and enter his eternal home free from any pain he may have endured.

Funeral services for Abhishek will be at 8:30 until 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at robertbahramffh.com.

If desired, donations in Abhishek’s memory may be made to the below charity in lieu of flowers:

Feeding America : Donate to Feeding America in honor of someone special, and you’ll also make a big difference for families in need. Your special gift today will put food on the table for families facing hunger, and your loved one will receive an e-card to commemorate the difference you’re making together.

https://secure.feedingamerica.org/site/Donation2?idb=1246037734&df_id=25997&mfc_pref=T&25997.donation=form1&25997_donation=form1&_ga=2.121292555.248919452.1617634530-559953043.1617634530

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721