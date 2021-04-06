Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 119 new confirmed cases Tuesday, 14.2% fully vaccinated

ADPH said 702,143 people, or 14.2%, have been fully vaccinated and 1,194,656, or 24.2%, have...
ADPH said 702,143 people, or 14.2%, have been fully vaccinated and 1,194,656, or 24.2%, have received at least one dose so far.(Associated Press)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ADPH said 702,143 people, or 14.2%, have been fully vaccinated and 1,194,656, or 24.2%, have received at least one dose so far.

During the course of the pandemic, there have been 402,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. The state is tracking another 114,457 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,392 confirmed deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations have declined since the height of the pandemic. There are 314 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

View the Alabama Department of Public health dashboard here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said that two male juveniles stole several golf carts and...
Crime spree comes to an end with arrests
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 5, 2021
Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He's wanted for...
Mississippi updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night could bring damaging winds and a couple of...
Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Man arrested at Disney Springs refused temperature screening, refused to leave, deputies say
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases, 18 new deaths and 17...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 18 new deaths reported Tuesday, 19% fully vaccinated