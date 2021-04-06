COVID-19 in Alabama: 119 new confirmed cases Tuesday, 14.2% fully vaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ADPH said 702,143 people, or 14.2%, have been fully vaccinated and 1,194,656, or 24.2%, have received at least one dose so far.

During the course of the pandemic, there have been 402,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. The state is tracking another 114,457 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,392 confirmed deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations have declined since the height of the pandemic. There are 314 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

View the Alabama Department of Public health dashboard here.

