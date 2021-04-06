COVID-19 in Mississippi: 18 new deaths reported Tuesday, 19% fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 553,560 people are fully vaccinated, or 19% of the population, and 1,344,622 shots have been administered in total, including 2-dose and 1-dose vaccines.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

