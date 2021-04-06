Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 18 new deaths reported Tuesday, 19% fully vaccinated

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases, 18 new deaths and 17...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases, 18 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 553,560 people are fully vaccinated, or 19% of the population, and 1,344,622 shots have been administered in total, including 2-dose and 1-dose vaccines.

Click here for county-by-county totals on cases.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

