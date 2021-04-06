Advertisement

Crimenet 04_01_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Jeremy Dewayne Bady.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jeremy Dewayne Bady.

Bady is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Bady can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

