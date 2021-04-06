Food drives set in Lauderdale and Kemper counties Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hosting another food drive. Two large trucks are expected to be at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Wednesday for the drive-thru event.

The food giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., or until the food runs out. The lines can be very long so people are encouraged to get to the Agri-Center early.

The Kemper County’s Sheriff’s Department also has a food giveaway set for Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. People may come to the sheriff’s office at 330 Stennis Industrial Park Road in DeKalb for this drive-thru event.

