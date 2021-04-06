Gov. Reeves’ news conference at 2:30 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has a Tuesday afternoon news conference at 2:30 to give an update on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response and status, as well as promote vaccines that are available to everyone 16 and older in the state.

The state has administered over 1.32 million doses of the vaccine, some of which were 2-dose treatments. Others were the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Reeves will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others.

1.32 million shots in Mississippi. Have you gotten one yet?



Please join FB Live at 2.30 TODAY to discuss all things VACCINE with me, Dr Dobbs, and other leading MS docs.



Efficacy, Hesitancy, Safety - YOU name it and we will discuss it! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 6, 2021

WATCH HERE, starting at 2:30.

