Gov. Reeves’ news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Reeves will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others.
Reeves will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has a Tuesday afternoon news conference at 2:30 to give an update on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response and status, as well as promote vaccines that are available to everyone 16 and older in the state.

The state has administered over 1.32 million doses of the vaccine, some of which were 2-dose treatments. Others were the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Reeves will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others.

WATCH HERE, starting at 2:30.

