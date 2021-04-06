Heavy storms, damaging winds possible Wednesday night & Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Damaging winds are the most likely impact, but a couple of tornadoes are possible, too. Heavy rain can cause localized flash flooding.

Little has changed in the overall timing or expected impacts. A spring storm system will bring strengthening thunderstorms to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon. The line of storms is expected to cross the Mississippi River and track Mississippi’s Northwest Delta by 6-7 PM before heading in our direction. The line of storms will likely begin weakening as it enters our area around Philadelphia and Louisville around 9-10 PM. The storms can still pack a punch. Weakening storms tend to favor the damaging wind gusts, which can cause damage like tornadoes. The storms will enter Meridian, DeKalb, and Decatur between 10 PM and midnight. Then they will continue through West Alabama through 3-4 AM.

There is some indication that the storms could slow down a bit. That could mean they start closer 10 PM around Philadelphia and exit closer to 7 AM Thursday. It’s also possible that the weakening trend will mean that some areas will stay dry. Regardless of the timing and the weakening trend, conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Be sure you leave your NOAA Weather Radio on alert mode, and be ready to move to your safe place quickly.

A few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy. We will cool to the mid-60s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 58 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry during the day. The storms will arrive after 9 PM. The afternoon high will be near 82.

