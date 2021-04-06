Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man who was accused of being involved in a local shooting has been cleared.

Elijah Xavier Stringfellow was wanted for a series of charges related to an incident that took place the afternoon of Mar. 24 in Meridian.

Police said Tuesday that others involved in the crime falsely implicated Stringfellow.

