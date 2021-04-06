Advertisement

Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated

Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24 shooting and has been cleared.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man who was accused of being involved in a local shooting has been cleared.

Elijah Xavier Stringfellow was wanted for a series of charges related to an incident that took place the afternoon of Mar. 24 in Meridian.

Police said Tuesday that others involved in the crime falsely implicated Stringfellow.

Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24 shooting and has been cleared.(Meridian Police Dept.)

