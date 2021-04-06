Advertisement

Mississippi receives almost $30M for vaccine programs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Mississippi $29,694,340 to support...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Mississippi $29,694,340 to support local efforts to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in underserved areas.(ap newsroom)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WTOK) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Mississippi $29,694,340 to support local efforts to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in underserved areas.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

To ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:
• 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities;
• 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

For example, funds could be used to identify and train trusted members of the community to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments. Funds may also be used to support hiring community health workers who perform culturally-competent bilingual health outreach so they can provide people who are receiving care with the information they need to get a free vaccination.

These awards are part of ongoing efforts by CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase public education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said that two male juveniles stole several golf carts and...
Crime spree comes to an end with arrests
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 5, 2021
Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night could bring damaging winds and a couple of...
Strong storms possible Wednesday night
The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Meridian primary elections: Everything you need to know

Latest News

Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Man arrested at Disney Springs refused temperature screening, refused to leave, deputies say
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases, 18 new deaths and 17...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 18 new deaths reported Tuesday, 19% fully vaccinated
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist