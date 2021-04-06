Advertisement

Mississippi updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He's wanted for...
Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He's wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Moss Point.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He’s wanted by the Moss Point Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for DuBose earlier this year for allegedly shooting into a vehicle, killing 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injuring a passenger Dec. 31, 2920.

DuBose is considered armed and dangerous. He is also known by the names “Lil Nate” and “Kreole Nate”.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading directly to his arrest.
Anyone who has information should notify the U.S, Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-926-8332 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips, or call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637, or call Moss Point police at 228-475-1723.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said that two male juveniles stole several golf carts and...
Crime spree comes to an end with arrests
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 5, 2021
Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night could bring damaging winds and a couple of...
Strong storms possible Wednesday night
The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Meridian primary elections: Everything you need to know

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 183 new cases, 18 new deaths and 17...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 18 new deaths reported Tuesday, 19% fully vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Mississippi $29,694,340 to support...
Mississippi receives almost $30M for vaccine programs
Reeves will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and others.
Gov. Reeves’ news conference at 2:30 p.m.
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately
Rose Hill Water Association issues boil water notice