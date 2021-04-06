Mississippi updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He’s wanted by the Moss Point Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for DuBose earlier this year for allegedly shooting into a vehicle, killing 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injuring a passenger Dec. 31, 2920.

DuBose is considered armed and dangerous. He is also known by the names “Lil Nate” and “Kreole Nate”.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone who has information should notify the U.S, Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-926-8332 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips, or call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637, or call Moss Point police at 228-475-1723.

