Memorial services Celebrating the life of Mr. Jimmie “James” E. Robinson will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Dr. Marcus Finch, Jr., Rev. Mike Russell, and Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Robinson, 75, of Meridian, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Jimmie was a member and Deacon of Oak Hill Baptist Church, where he attended for over 40 years. He went to work with South Central Bell where he retired after 36 years. Jimmie enjoyed fellowship of the Thursday breakfast group with the Men of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Jimmie was also an avid MSU Fan but fully supported his son, in his decision to attend Ole Miss.

Jimmie is survived by his wife of over 40 years Katherine W. Robinson, and their son James Wilson Robinson. Great-Aunt, Doris Robinson, as well as a host of cousins, and extended family members.

Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his father John Lewis Robinson and Mother Navalene Smith Robinson.

The Robinson Family suggests memorials be made as donations to Oak Hill Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

The Robinson family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home.

